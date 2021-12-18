Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi in a Throwback Photo, Calls It ‘My Heart’

Shortly after his Instagram debut, producer Boney Kapoor started sharing important moments from his personal life and updates from his professional life. The filmmaker shared a photo with his late wife, actress Sridevi. The couple is happily smiling, arm in arm, in the candid photo. Sridevi is clad in a red scarf and black coat while Boney is dressed in a white tee. Both of them are wearing stylish sunshades. Sharing the post, Boney wrote, "My Heart (sic)," followed by multiple red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Before this, Boney shared a glimpse of his ‘strength’. The family photo was taken at an intimate gathering and includes Boney’s brothers - Anil and Sanjay and their respective spouses and children. Also in the frame is Boney’s mother Nirmal Kapoor.

Up next is a beautiful photo featuring Boney with his four children - Arjun, Anshula, Jahnvi and Khushi. Boney captioned the family photo of five as “My wealth.”

Advertisement

Arjun and Anshula are Boney’s children with his first wife, late Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away in 2012. Boney and his second wife Sridevi have two daughters- Janhvi and Khushi. The actress died in February 2018. Arjun and Janhvi are actors, while Anshula runs a digital fundraising platform. Khushi aspires to be an actress and is currently pursuing higher studies in New York.

Sridevi died in February 2018, due to accidental drowning. After her demise, Boney penned an emotional note in a statement. "To the world, she was their Chandni… the actor par excellence …their Sridevi… but to me, she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls… my partner. To our daughters, she was everything… their life. She was the axis around which our family ran," he wrote.

Boney is reportedly making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's next untitled project starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Boney is also bankrolling daughter Jahnvi’s next titled Mili directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Other production ventures in the pipeline include Ajay Devgn led Maidaan and Valimai starring Ajith.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.