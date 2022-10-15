Boney Kapoor Says There Was 'Nothing to Criticise' About Khushi's Work in The Archies | Exclusive

Yet another member of the Kapoor clan to make her acting debut is Khushi Kapoor. She will be seen in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s next project, The Archies. The film will have her share screen space with other star kids such as Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. In an exclusive conversation with News18, producer Boney Kapoor shares his thoughts on Khushi’s maiden assignment. “When the teaser came out which Zoya refers to as a ‘sizzler’, all three of us (Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi and him) again sat down and we enjoyed watching it. There was nothing to criticise as it was amazing and we discussed the good points as those were the only things I could see. The same happens when I see Janhvi’s films," he says.

He goes on to add that Khushi isn’t usually the one to discuss work and share her input on her elder sister Janhvi’s work. “No one has seen my film (his acting debut with filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s next) except for me. Only the cast and the crew knows what I have done. But a lot of Janhvi’s films have released and we have spoken about work and discussed quite a few things but Khushi never participates," the veteran producer says.

The Maidaan maker also tells us that all of his four children – Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor – are very special to him, and despite their busy schedules, he makes it a point to keep in touch with them. “Arjun and Anshula are abroad but we all try and connect and speak to both of them every day. The same is the case with them as they also try and connect or chat. But I like to talk and don’t believe in chatting much. Perhaps interacting with all of my four children is the joy left in life, and I am blessed that all of them love me more than what I hoped for," he says.

Currently, the 66-year-old is looking forward to the release of his next film Mili. He shares that it is an important film for him as it marks his first collaboration with Janhvi. He feels thankful to have spent a lot of time with her on the set and recalls the episode when Janhvi was in tears for not having the time to meet him during a hectic day.

“I remember I was in Chennai a while back. She happened to be there for a photo shoot and had to leave the same evening. While going back to the airport in the car, she called me crying that she wanted to stay back," he remarks and adds, “And while she was shooting at our house in Chennai, we hardly chatted with each other. She was busy shooting and I didn’t want to poke my nose. After the shoot was over, she barely spent a few minutes with me and told me that she had to rush as she had a flight to catch. Things like this have happened and will continue to happen."

