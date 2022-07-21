Boney Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Pic of Anshula in Rhea Kapoor's Arms, Arjun Kapoor Reacts

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s Instagram handle is filled with throwback photos of his family members, especially his kids Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, he took to social media to share a childhood photo of Anshula with Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor. In the photo, a young Rhea is seen holding a baby Anshula in her arms. Sharing the photo, Boney wrote, “Anshula in Rhea’s safe arms ❤️❤️❤️."

Anshula reacted to the post by commenting, “Best @rheakapoor ❤️." Arjun, too, liked the adorable post on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage with Mona Shourie whereas Janhvi and Khushi are his children from his marriage with Sridevi.

Boney keeps treating his social media followers with priceless throwback photos. A couple of months ago, the filmmaker dropped another throwback picture and left everyone stunned. Boney shared a picture from his school days in which he can be seen posing in a shirt with his hands on his waist. He also wore goggles and looked the coolest of all. “Yes it is me. Happy school days," the filmmaker wrote.

Among others, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also reacted to Boney Kapoor’s school days picture and called him ‘unrecognizable’.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is all set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s film which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles. In the film, Boney will be seen playing the role of Ranbir’s father. Apart from this, the filmmaker has also been working with Ajay Devgn for his next project which is a biographical sports film Maidaan. In the film, Ajay will be playing the role of a football coach named Syed Abdul Rahim.

