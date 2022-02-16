Boney Kapoor Shares Ajith's First Look From H Vinoth Directorial AK61

Ajith Kumar is all set to join hands with the director H Vinoth once again for a film tentatively titled AK61. This is Ajith’s third collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Previously, the trio worked together on Nerkonda Paarvai, an adaptation of the Hindi movie Pink. Then they collaborated on Valimai, which will be released in theatres on February 24.

On February 15, Tuesday, Boney Kapoor, the producer of AK 61, surprised Ajith fans by showcasing the actor’s new look from the film. In a monochrome photograph, the actor is seen with a long beard and stylish glasses.

While sharing the photo, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Prep mode on AK61."

Advertisement

Ajith’s look in AK61 is in contrast with his look in Vallami wherein he will be seen in a clean-shaven avatar.

Ajith Kumar’s ardent fans and Tamil film buffs are enthralled by the new look of the actor.

According to sources, a massive set is being built for the film in Chennai, and the film is expected to begin on March 9, 2022. The filmmakers are expected to make an official announcement about the cast and crew of the film when it starts.

Meanwhile, the fans are excited about the release of Valimai next week. In the film, Ajith will be seen in the role of a cop. Valimai’s theatrical release has been pushed back several times owing to the Covid outbreak.

The film has been in the works for about two years. Valimai went on the floors in December 2019.

The pandemic-induced restrictions on international travel caused a significant delay in the completion of the filming. H Vinoth waited for the situation to improve before flying to Russia to shoot the climax stunt sequences of Valimai.

Advertisement

Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, and Pugazh will also be seen in Valimai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.