Boney Kapoor Turns 66: Here's a Look at Ten Movies Produced by Him

Indian film producer Boney Kapoor turned 66 on Thursday. Father of Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Boney has produced movies not just in Bollywood but Tollywood as well. Born into a family which was closely related to the film industry, Boney started his career in 1980 with Hum Paanch which played a key role in establishing cinema veterans Mithun Chakraborty and Amrish Puri in Bollywood.

Over the years, Boney has produced some notable films. Let us take a look at some of them.

>Mr India (1987)

Advertisement

Mr India continues to be Boney’s most notable movie to date. The movie marked one of the first science fiction movies in the country. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India starred Anil Kapoor as the lead actor who gains the ability to turn himself invisible. With this power, he was able to fight one of the most iconic villains — Mogambo, played by Amrish.

>Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993)

Boney lost a lot of money as he produced this movie which did not yield the expected results. Initially, the movie was being directed by Shekhar, however, he left halfway through and the project was handed over to Satish Kaushik. The movie starred Anil, Sridevi, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff in lead roles. However, it should be noted that Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was widely regarded as one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever, upon its release.

>Sirf Tum (1999)

Boney launched his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor with this movie. The love story was directed by Agathian and starred Priya Gill, Sushmita Sen and Jackie. Sirf Tum was a remake of the 1996 Tamil film Kadhal Kottai.

>Pukar (2000)

Pukar was another movie produced by Boney that starred his younger brother Anil in the lead role. The movie also starred Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa and Om Puri. The movie won two National Film Awards: Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and the National Film Award for Best Actor for Anil's performance.

>Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000)

Advertisement

A remake of the Telugu film Pellichesukundam, this movie was directed by Satish and starred Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Sonali Bendre also played a pivotal role in the movie.

>Company (2002)

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this movie is about gangsters in the Mumbai underworld and stars Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Manisha Koirala, Vivek Oberoi, and Antara Mali.

>Wanted (2009)

Wanted marked Salman Khan’s big comeback to cinemas. The blockbuster hit movie became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2009. The movie also starred Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, Prakash Raj, and Mahek Chahal. Wanted was directed by Prabhu Deva.

>Mom (2017)

Advertisement

Mom marked the last film of Boney’s wife Sridevi. The crime thriller starred Sajal Aly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Adnan Siddiqui. Sridevi played the protagonist who is hell bent on avenging her stepdaughter’s sexual assault.

>Nerkonda Paarvai (2019)

Boney went on to produce the Tamil language remake of Hindi movie Pink. Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie stars Ajith in the lead role, while actors Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang play the role of three women who faced sexual harassment.

>Vakeel Saab (2021)

Advertisement

Boney also co-produced the Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi movie Pink which was released this year. The Telugu movie directed by Venu Sriram starred Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Pawan plays the role of the no-nonsense lawyer in the movie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.