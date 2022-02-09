Booking For Ajith’s Valimai Begins in Japan

With Valimai’s early booking opening this week in Japan, Tamil star Ajith’s film is gaining global attention. This shows the amount of excitement for the film in various regions of the world. The film is planned to be released in a record number of cities around the world, making it one of the biggest releases in Tamil cinema. The film will be released in theatres on February 24. Originally slated for January 14, the film’s release was postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases across the country.

The film is going to be an entertainer filled with lots of stunts and action sequences. Some media reports suggest that Ajith has himself performed several risky stunts in the film.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Though it was originally planned to release the film in Tamil and Telugu languages only, the makers decided to make it a pan-India film by releasing it in Hindi as well.

The film features Ajith as a cop and Huma Qureshi as the female lead, with Kartikeya, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, Raj Ayappa, Sumithra and several others in pivotal roles.

It is still unknown what role Huma Qureshi will be playing in the film. Earlier, in an interview while speaking about her role, the actress said, “I cannot talk too much about my character or the film. All I can say is that fans are in for a treat. The action is out of the world. I just feel blessed to have worked with him (Ajith). I cannot wait for the fans to watch the film in theatres."

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor with a huge budget of Rs 160 crore. The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

