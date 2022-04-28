Bookings For Mahesh Babu-Starrer Sarkaru Vaari Patta Now Open in US

Ahead of the US premiere of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the bookings of the much-hyped action-comedy are now open. The upcoming film is slated for the US premiere on May 11.

Fly High Cinemas, which delivered the hit Jathi Ratnalu despite Pandemic, has collaborated with Shloka Entertainments and Classics Entertainment for the acquisition of the film’s US theatrical rights.

Scheduled for worldwide release on May 12, Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, while Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the female lead.

The first two singles titled Kalaavathi and Penny Song released earlier mesmerized everyone.

Kalavathi, the romantic song went on to become the new emotion of love, while, Penny, the second single from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer has already clocked over 20 million views.

In the Geetha Govindam directorial, Keerthy Suresh, for the first time, will be seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu. In addition, actor Samuthirakani will be seen playing a prominent role in the film. The actor has performed in many successful movies in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Tipped to be a social message film, the story of the film revolves around a huge scandal that has shaken the Indian banking sector. The role of the hero’s father in the film seems to be that of a top bank official.

Jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus, the film has music by SS Thaman. In the technical crew, R Madhi has handled the Director of Photography (DOP), and Marthand K Venkatesh has handled the editing.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on January 13, but owing to the third wave of Covid-19, the makers decided to postpone the release date. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

