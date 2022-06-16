Boss Mazi Ladachi Cast Sings Rimjhim Gire Sawan

Marathi series Boss Mazi Ladachi has become the talk of the town with the cast and the characters getting a lot of love. A video from the set of the serial is currently going viral on the internet.

Due to heavy rain on the set, shooting was put to a halt. There was no electricity, but this did not stop the stars and crew from having fun. Actress Varsha Dandale, after seeing the rain, couldn’t help her temptation and started singing. She posted a video of herself singing with other co-stars.

She wrote with the video, “Rain on the set and the desire to sing in the make-up room". Fans also took no time to appreciate the video through likes and comments. The song that is sung by the stars is a famous song by Kishore Kumar called Rimjhim Gire Sawan.

Actress Varsha Dandale, who was bedridden following a catastrophic accident, recently returned to work. Following her rehabilitation, the actress re-joined the cast of her upcoming film Ranjai.

On September 22, 2021, the actress was involved in an accident while returning from an award ceremony. Varsha was returing to Mumbai when the car crashed into the trench. She was injured and got bruises on the neck and spinal cord. Her right thigh and knee were both fractured. Varsha was unable to move as a result of her injuries and was forced to take a five-month break from acting. The actress is now totally recovered and has returned to the set.

Varsha Dandale had taken to social media to announce her return. Varsha posted a pic where she was seen getting her makeup done. She said in the caption that she has started her new project titled, Ranjai. She also pointed out that Ranjai is being directed by Rajan Shankar. Varsha sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings before beginning her next journey.

