Box Office Collection of Jr NTR’s Movies Will Surprise You

Telugu star Jr NTR is currently at the top of his game after the massive success of his latest movie RRR, which grossed over Rs 1200 crore at the box office worldwide. The SS Rajamouli directorial also features Ram Charan in the lead role. However, this is not the first time that a movie of Jr NTR has become a blockbuster at the box office. He has also given many hits in the past and a few flops as well.

Here’s a look at the box office collection of a few of his previous films.

Ramayanam

Jr NTR played the role of Sri Ram in this film which released on April 14, 1996. Ramayanam was a hit and collected Rs 5 crore at box office. In this movie Jr NTR acted as a child artist and the movie also won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.

Ninnu Choodalani

Ninnu Choodalani released on May 23, 2001. The movie narrates how a relationship is developing between two families amid misunderstandings. Ninnu Choodalani was not a great success and it collected only Rs 1.75 crore.

Student No 1

Student No 1 was third blockbuster film of Jr NTR’s career. Student No 1 became immensely successful with box office earnings of Rs 12 crore. This film brought fame for the actor as a bankable star in Telugu industry.

Subbu

Subbu written and directed by Rudraraju Suresh Varma was a box office flop with collections of Rs 4 crore. Jr NTR played the role of Balasubramaniam in this 2001 film.

Allari Ramudu

Directed by Gopal B, Allari Ramudu opened to mixed reviews and earned Rs 9 crore at box office. The 2002 romantic drama featured Nagma as the female lead.

Aadi

Jr NTR was nominated for Film fare award under best actor category for this movie. Aadi was a box office success with a collection of Rs 18 crore.

Naaga

Naaga was a box office failure with earnings of only Rs 9 crore.

Simhadri

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Simhadri was immensely successful with box office earnings of Rs 25.4 crore.

Andhrawala

Andhrawala was a box office disaster with a collection of only Rs 10 crore.

Samba

Samba was a hit, which grossed Rs 13 crore at the box office. Tarak’s acting was immensely praised by audiences and the critics.

Narasimhudu

Another disaster of Tarak’s career, Narsimhudu could only collect Rs 9 crore.

Naa Alludu

Another disaster in Jr NTR’s career, Naa Alludu could only collect Rs 10 crore.

