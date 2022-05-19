Box Office Prediction: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Open Between Rs 7 to 10 Cr, Dhaakad Eyes Rs 4 Cr On Day 1

Bollywood is set to witness the second clash of the year. Kangana Ranaut and Kartik Aaryan are set to lock horns as Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are set to release this weekend. While this would mark Kartik’s first theatrical release since the Covid-19 pandemic set in (Dhamaka released on OTT), Kangana returns to the big screen after Thalaivii.

At the time of reporting, Dhaakad was yet to lock its screens but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had already opened its advance booking. The film has reportedly already collected Rs 1.75 crore nett as of Tuesday evening. About 50% of the collection is for the first day. It is reported that the film has already sold close to 28,000 tickets at the national chains (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis) for Friday and could cross the 1 lakh mark by Thursday night.

Given the buzz, producer and film business expert Girish Johar says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has the potential to have a good start at the box office. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been tracking well since it was launched. Given that it is a family entertainer despite being a horror-comedy, the audiences know that it is a paisa vasool entertainer," he tells News18.com.

Advertisement

He adds that the film stands a chance to open between Rs 9 crore and Rs 10 crore but it all boils down to the film’s review — critics and audience. “If the film is good, it could build up well but if (the reviews are) not appreciated, it could fall down," Girish notes.

However, trade analyst Atul Mohan believes that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s advance bookings have not reached its full potential yet. “The buzz for the movie is good online. However, it has not fully transpired in the advance ticket sales as of yet," the trade pundit tells us. “The movie is likely to open at Rs 7 crore," he adds.

As for Dhaakad, both the trade analysts believe that the Kangana starrer could draw between Rs 3 and 4 crore. Dhaakad has been rated A (for adults). Ask if that could impact the film, Atul points out, “The rating wouldn’t play a spoilsport for Dhaakad. Previously several other A-rated movies have done well. The Kashmir Files is a (good) example."

It is also to be noted that the ticket prices in Mumbai for the movies are on the low side as against what we’ve seen in the past. While this could help draw more audiences over the weekend, Atul stresses that this should become a norm with all the movies going forward.

Advertisement

Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead with Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal playing vital roles. Whereas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 movie that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan as the desi ghostbuster while Kiara Advani stars opposite him. Tabu plays a prominent role in this movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.