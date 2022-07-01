Box Office Prediction: Rocketry or Rashtra Kavach Om, Trade Experts Reveal Which Film Will Rule BO This Weekend

This weekend, two films are clashing at the box office. While Aditya Roy Kapur gets an action makeover with Rashtra Kavach Om, R Madhavan is all set to narrate the tale of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Although both movies are starkly different from each other, box office experts predict Rocketry could stand a chance to outperform Rashtra Kavach Om.

“We all know Rocketry will be a big film and has garnered a lot of appreciation. It has had an international screening and Madhavan’s performance has been appreciated also. Down South, the film will work well and in Hindi, I believe it will be based on word of mouth. It is a little urban film and audiences but the buzz is good. The numbers will solely depend on word of mouth because the film is not a masala, commercial kind of a film," producer and film business expert Girish Johar told News18.com.

He added that Cannes’ appreciation could impact the film’s perception. “In Hindi, I peg it to open to a Rs 1 crore mark but I strongly believe it will have a good lifetime box office collection," he said. Meanwhile, speaking about Rashtra Kavach Om, the trade expert said that the film stands a chance to open to Rs 2 to 3 crore collection.

However, trade expert Atul Mohan said that both the films might do similar, comparatively smaller business at the box office. “Rashtra Kavach Om is likely to collect Rs 1-1.5 crore. There’s no buzz, people are not talking or discussing the film," Atul noted.

Speaking about Rocketry, Atul added that the film highly depends on word of mouth. “It will need a very strong word of mouth for it to pick and follow over the weekend. But you never know, if the word of mouth and buzz is really good, it could pick. The opening would be a more or less similar opening trend. But based on the word of mouth, Rocketry may zoom past Om at the box office," he said. He noted that Rocketry’s collections might change depending on the response the film gets on Friday evening.

