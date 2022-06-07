Box Office Rivalry of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Films Likely To Return Soon

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are the biggest stars in Tamil industry and both are among the few finest actors in Indian cinema. Both the stalwarts have always maintained a cordial relationship since the beginning of their career but there was always a rivalry between them at the box office. Their films clashed at the box office for many years.

In recent years though the movies of two superstars did not clash at the box office, with the release of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram there is speculation that the box office collections of the movies of both the actors will be compared. Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, will be released next year.

After a long gap of 4 years, Kamal Haasan’s film Vikram was released on June 3. The film has broken many records and grossed over Rs 175 crore at the box office on June 6, the 4th day of its release.

Advertisement

His last outing was Vishwaroopam 2 in 2018. The movie did not get a good response from the audiences. However, writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram has opened to a massive footfall at the theatres.

Rajinikanth’s last film, Annaatthe, was released on November 4 last year. The film earned around Rs 172 crore worldwide. The film was made with a budget of Rs 180 crore and it turned out to be a flop. However, before Annaatthe, Rajinikanth’s Kaala and 2.0 emerged big hits.

Now fans are excited to watch Superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming film with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169 and will be released in 2023.

According to reports, the film’s shooting will start in August across various locations. The film’s genre has yet to be revealed, but it is likely to be in the vein of the director’s past works, with a dash of dark comedy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.