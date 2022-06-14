Boy George Turns 61: Singer's Classic Hit Songs from the Glorious 80s

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOY GEORGE: English singer and songwriter, Boy George turned 61 on Tuesday. The singer has performed as a solo artist and as a part of a band known as the Culture Club. George cemented his image in the world of music with his idiosyncratic stage presence and vibrant make-up and costumes. Let us take a look at some of the classic hits released by the singer:

Church of the Poisoned Mind

This was the lead single from Culture Club’s most successful album Colour by Numbers. Released in 1983, the song competed for the top spot in the UK with David Bowie’s Let’s Dance. The music video shows George and fellow members of the band Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS Game of Thrones Actor Sophie Turner to Play Boy George in His Biopic?

It’s a Miracle

Hit single from Colour by Numbers album, It’s a Miracle gave the group a sixth UK top Five single, and it reached top 20 in the US. The song was originally titled “It’s America." The music video sees the band member performing and playing around on a large board with various Monopoly spaces around the edges.

Advertisement

Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?

George appeared in a celestial white tunic on British television show Top of the Pops in 1982. Aged 21, his hair tied with ribbons as he sang Do You Really Want to Hurt Me? The song was about George’s love affairs with men he dated. Do You Really Want To Hurt Me became a huge hit for Culture Club in 1982, reaching number 1 in the UK and number 2 in the US.

Karma Chameleon

One of the iconic songs by Culture Club, Karma Chameleon made George an international star. The song was the UK’s biggest selling single of 1984 and topped the US chart. The music video was set in 19th century Mississippi and talked about alienation from one’s lover.

Miss Me Blind

The song narrates George’s feelings following his break up with Culture Club’s drummer Jon. The music video features heavy Southeast Asian motifs, while George sings about his love-gone-sour.

Wishing Boy George a happy birthday

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.