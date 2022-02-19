Boyapati Srinu, Ram Pothineni Team Up For An Upcoming Film

Director Boyapati Srinu has collaborated with Telugu actor Ram Pothineni for an upcoming film. The movie will be produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi and an official announcement has been made by the filmmakers in this regard. Srinivasaa has produced popular movies in the past such as U-Turn and Seetimaarr. Boyapati Srinu is the director behind the blockbuster movie Akhanda.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda is a Telugu action drama film that was released last year. The movie earned Rs 150 crore at the box office and emerged as the second highest-grossing film in the Telugu industry in 2021.

Boyapati Srinu debuted in the entertainment industry with the movie, Bhadra which featured Meera Jasmine and Ravi Teja in lead roles. He has also directed popular films such as Simha, Dammu, and Legend.

Srinu was previously planning to rope in Allu Arjun for the film but the actor is engaged in the shooting of Pushpa 2. Srinu then decided to feature Ram Pothineni in the film.

The release date of the upcoming movie has not been announced but according to the filmmakers, it will be a pan India project.

Of late, Ram Pothineni can be seen collaborating with a lot of popular filmmakers for a career boost. In 2019, the actor gained significant praise for his role in the movie iSmart Shankar. This is a Telugu science fiction movie which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was jointly produced by Charmy Kaur and Puri Jagannadh and featured notable actors like Nabha Natesh, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Satyadev Kancharana.

The film’s plot revolved around a contract killer who assists the police after the memories of a dead police officer are transferred to his brain. iSmart Shankar rocked the box office and premiered in theatres for more than 100 days.

