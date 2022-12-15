Home » News » Movies » Boycott Bollywood, Deepika Padukone Trend on Twitter Over Pathaan’s Besharam Rang Song

Boycott Bollywood, Deepika Padukone Trend on Twitter Over Pathaan’s Besharam Rang Song

Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra frowned upon the colour of the bikini of Deepika. He called for its rectification.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 13:19 IST

Bengaluru, India

This has divided the audience. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has tweeted his objection to Beshram Rang.
This has divided the audience. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has tweeted his objection to Beshram Rang.

Ever since the Besharam Rang track from Pathaan came out on Monday, hashtags like boycott Pathaan, boycott Bollywood and Deepika Padukone have been found trending on Twitter. A group has objected to the filming of the track and called for re-visualisation. The music video, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan, has attracted controversy because of numerous reasons. One of the prominent ones is a saffron-colored bikini worn by Deepika Padukone.

This has divided the audience. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has tweeted his objection to Beshram Rang. “There has been an insult of saffron and Hindu Sanskrit in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. Why is the film censor board sleeping? We will impose a ban! The Hindu Mahasabha will oppose it. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President, All India Hindu Mahasabha (sic)."

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra frowned upon the colour of her bikini of Deepika. He called for its rectification. The senior BJP leader targetted Shahrukh Khan and said the actor visits the Vaishno Devi shrine but he brings women actors in his films in bikinis.

RELATED NEWS

However, several people have supported and praised the Padmavat actress for her looks and dance. A user wrote, “Deepika Padukone is looking hot in #BesharamRang song. Confidently oozing raw sexuality. It is a beach song. What else do you expect her to wear on a beach? #Pathaan #DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan"

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Or what? What are these threats even? That too coming from a minister! More love and power to @iamsrk and @deepikapadukone. We love you guys so much. Keep slaying Hume toh loot liya milke ishwaaaalon ne."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 15, 2022, 13:19 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 13:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Divas Arrive In Style At Beauty Awards, See Pics

+29PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About