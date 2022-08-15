Boycott Brahmastra Trends on Twitter Amid Laal Singh Chaddha Backlash: 'Ranbir Worked in Aamir's PK'

After Vikram Vedha and Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has been facing the calls for boycott on social media. A section of the internet pointed out that Ranbir worked with Aamir Khan in his movie PK, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Aamir Khan has been subjected to immense trolling on social media for his old remarks on intolerance in India. Not just him, his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha also became the victim of online trolling. And now, netizens are trending ‘boycott Brahmastra’. One user wrote: “Ranbir was equally involved in insulting Hindu Gods in PK." Some reshared the screenshot of a scene from Brahmastra where Ranbir is entering a Durga Puja pandal in shoes. This scene in question had earlier caused a controversy, however, director Ayan Mukerji issued a clarification, stating that it was not a temple but a pandal and hence Ranbir was wearing shoes.

The boycott trend did not even spare Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. The film, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film in a leading role, is five months away from its release. However, on Sunday, a certain section of Twitter began trending #BoycottPathaan. However, SRK’s fans fought back against the trend by trending ‘Pathaan First Day First Show’.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan came out in support of the actor over the boycott calls against Laal Singh Chaddha. Zayn shared a video appeal on Instagram, requesting everyone to watch the movie and “not let a hate campaign destroy" it. Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan also showed solidarity with him by reposting Zayn’s video on her official Instagram account. Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal, and other celebs have come out in support of Laal Singh Chaddha.

