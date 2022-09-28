‘Boycott Indian Idol 13’ Trends on Twitter After Rito Riba Fails To Make Top 15

Indian Idol season 13, hosted by Aditya Narayan, has been making headlines ever since the reality singing show’s audition round was concluded. The judges of the show, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, have finalized the top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 13. Sony TV also shared a list of the 15 shortlisted contestants on Instagram, which includes Vineet Singh, Sanchari Sengupta, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Shivam Singh, Sonakshi Kar, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Chirag Kotwal, Kavya Limaye, Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy and Shagun Pathak.

Advertisement

After the announcement, Indian Idol fans expressed being upset with the makers of the show as well as its judges. They even called for the boycott of Indian Idol 13, which has become a trending topic of discussion on Twitter. The matter took a series turn when Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna, tweeted about the show.

‘#BoycottIndianIdol13’ started trending on the micro-blogging platform after the name of Rito Riba, from Arunachal Pradesh, was missing from the top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 13. Rito Riba’s performance in the show garnered a lot of compliments from across the country. Indian Idol fans, judges and co-contestants also lavished him with praise for his melodious vocals. However, when Rito’s name was missing from the list, the audience questioned the credibility of the show. Twitterati also expressed their disapproval of the results of the Top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 13.

Temjen Imna tweeted, “क्या आपने सुना? Amazed by the immeasurable talents that our #NorthEast people have. Once again a son of the proud soil of #ArunachalPradesh have lifted the spirits of the Northeast and made it to the National Platform with his enchanting and melodious voice. More power to him."

Advertisement

A user responded to his tweet writing, “But They rejected talents like Ritu Ribo and Nahid from northeast states. Woh pehle wala Indian idol ab nahi raha sir. Totally controlled show I think. Ek jeise judge har bar lete hain sir. Disappointed to all genuine regular fans of Indian Idol. #ScriptedshowIndianIdol."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here