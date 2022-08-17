Boycott Pathaan Movie Trends on Twitter As Shah Rukh's Intolerance Remark Resurfaces; Fans Defend

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans took to Twitter and showed their support for his upcoming movie Pathaan after a certain section of Twitter called for the film’s boycott. On Tuesday, an old video interview of SRK allegedly talking about “growing intolerance," resurfaced on social media. As soon as the video went viral, hashtag ‘boycott Pathaan movie’ started trending on Twitter.

In the video, when SRK was asked if he believed there was a growing intolerance, the actor said, “I mean just for the symbolic gesture, yes, if I have to. But there is intolerance. There’s extreme intolerance. I think there’s growing intolerance." Although we couldn’t confirm the authenticity of the video and whether or not it was edited out.

Advertisement

A user shared the video and wrote: “If India is an Intolerant Country, Then Why #ShahRukhKhan Is Still Living Here #BoycottPathanMovie?" Another one tweeted: “The game is over for Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Badshah, Perfectionist etc. They have earned more than enough money, their stardom is decreasing day by day."

Soon enough, Shah Rukh’s fans came to his rescue and gave a befitting reply to all the “negativity" by trending the hashtag “India Awaits Pathaan". One user wrote: “We have completed 100k tweets. Big appreciation for all the #ShahRukhKhan fans out there for giving the mass answer to negativity. You cannot mess with #Pathaan."

Billed as ‘a high-octane spy thriller,’ Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’ fame. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in two more films in 2023 — action-entertainer ‘Jawan’ with South filmmaker Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani-directed ‘Dunki’.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here