Trolls Call For #BoycottVikramVedha, Hrithik-Saif Fans Trend 'Awaiting Roar of Vikram Vedha'

Audiences can’t wait for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s return to the silver screen, the testimony of which is the massive anticipation surrounding his next, Vikram Vedha, which has consistently been trending on social media.

The film, which is 45 days away from its nationwide release, first drove the actors’ fans into a frenzy when their first look at the film was out. Fans spoke about how Hrithik looked like a Greek God, brought sexy back, and made ‘bad look so good’. Saif’s fierce first look also took the internet by storm!

Later, fans took the internet by storm when the 100-day countdown to Vikram Vedha began. Adding to the anticipation even further, ‘Awaiting Roar of Vikram Vedha’ has been trending on Twitter, with fans expressing their excitement in different ways.

The trend also comes shortly after social media trolls called for the boycott of Vikram Vedha. The boycott calls were a result of Hrithik’s raving reviews of Aamir Khan’s recent release Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite #BoycottVikramVedha trending, true fans of the stars have already declared that they will watch and support the film.

Vikram Vedha, based on the Indian folktale ‘Vikram aur Betal’, is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller that tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades. The film was originally made in Tamil and starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles with Radhika Apte in a prominent role. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

