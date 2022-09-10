'Boys and Maggi Noodles Last…': Regina Cassandra Draws Internet's Ire For Her Comment

Tollywood beauty Regina Cassandra is a celebrated public figure in the film and entertainment industry, having starred in some noteworthy films like Evaru, Subramanyam For Sale, Shoorveer, and Nenjam Marappathillai to list a few.

Besides wowing fans with her amazing acting skills, Regina has also been making the headlines for her signature fashion statements and being unafraid to speak her mind. Her bold remarks have often landed her in controversies.

Recently, the actress has once again created a social media upheaval after she took a snide at men, comparing them to the noodle brand, Maggi. Regina, who has embarked on a promotional spree with her co-star Nivetha Thomas for their upcoming movie Saakini Dhaakini, shared her thoughts in an interview with the media.

A user named Gowri shared a short clip of the controversial statement. “Mass… attitude with cute looks," read the tweet.

In the interview, while interacting with the host, Gowri drew comparisons between men and Maggi, explaining that she was reminded of a joke. Although Regina was hesitant to share the joke in public, her instinct gave away and she revealed the pun.

Supposedly indicating the sexual prowess of men, the Chakra actress said, “Boys and Maggi noodles last only two minutes." Her co-star Nivetha who also accompanied her in the interview burst out laughing after hearing Regina’s double-meaning joke.

Regina’s derogatory comment on men did not sit well with netizens who slammed the actress for her poor choice of words. While some social media users resorted to trolling her brutally, others raised questions about her audacity to say something so negative after being a public figure.

It is not uncommon for Regina to get riddled with controversies. Earlier, in another interview when she was asked whether she watched adult films as a teenager, the actress was quick to respond that it was quite common among youngsters in today’s generation. Her brave answer earned her a lot of praise at that time.

Regina is currently looking forward to the release of Saakini Dhaakini. The film is a remake of the Korean action comedy Midnight Runners which tells the tale of two students studying at a police academy trying to seize a gang of human traffickers.

Although Midnight Runners had two male actors as protagonists, Saakini Dhaakin adds a special twist to its story by having Regina and Nivetha as lead female protagonists. This Sudheer Varma directorial is slated to release sometime this year.

