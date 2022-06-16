BR Chopra's Juhu Family Bungalow Where He Breathed His Last Sold for Rs 183 Crore

You all must be familiar with the iconic BR Films logo that plays at beginning of memorable movies delivered by the renowned film production house. The brand belongs to the BR family which is one of the foremost filmmakers of Bollywood. Their ancient family home is making the headlines currently as - the BR House was recently sold for nearly Rs 183 crore, reported ETimes. The 25,000-sq-ft bungalow is spread over nearly an acre of land in Mumbai’s Juhu locality.

As per a report in the entertainment news portal, a popular real estate developer has acquired the property from Renu Ravi Chopra, wife of Ravi Chopra and daughter-in-law of BR Chopra. The company has reportedly paid stamp duty of nearly Rs 11 crore for the registration of the deal.

The realty developer is planning to develop a premium residential project on the plot through its residential development entity.

For those unaware, BR Chopra conducted most of his business there. He also breathed his last there in 2008. Following a string of flops and some co-productions failed to take off, Chopra saw his production house slip into the losses in his last days. Earlier in 2013, his son reportedly managed to salvage the property from a number of creditors after repaying them and clearing the bungalow of any encumbrances.

BR Chopra is known for blockbuster films like, Waqt, Naya Daur, The Burning Train, Nikaah and others.

The Chopras are one of the most influential filmmaking families in Hindi cinema. They also contributed the iconic Mahabharat, one of the most successful serials in Indian television history. The Chopra family has produced some of the country’s biggest blockbusters featuring leading superstars from every decade. Baldev Raj Chopra founded B.R. Films in 1947, which was later run by his son Ravi Chopra. BR Chopra’s younger brother Yash Chopra directed and produced several hits for BR Films, before branching out to form his own Yash Raj Films, along with son Aditya Chopra. Aditya Chopra has proved himself to be one of the major producer-directors we have in Bollywood today, carrying his family’s shining legacy forward.

