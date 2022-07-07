Brad Pitt Believes He Has ‘Face Blindness’ Disorder, Says He Is Concerned About Appearing Aloof

Veteran actor and Oscar winner Brad Pitt who would be seen next in ‘Bullet Train’ has recently disclosed in an interview that he encounters trouble remembering the faces of people. He is of the belief that he suffers from Prosopagnosia: a rare ‘face blindness’ disorder in which the ability to recognize familiar faces, including one’s own face, is impaired. Though not formally diagnosed with the ailment, Pitt is concerned about appearing aloof, remote, inaccessible, and self-absorbed while struggling to recognize faces.

In the August 2022 cover story of GQ, the 58-year-old actor expressed that he wanted to meet someone who suffers from the same condition. He also told the publication, “Nobody believes me!"

In 2013, he spoke about his suspicion of suffering from prosopagnosia for the first time ever. “So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them. Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me," the actor said. He went on to add that although he tried to cope with his struggles, it only ended up making people more mad.

“You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited. I can’t grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested. That’s why I prefer staying at home." Pitt elaborated.

While the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Bullet Train’ was released on March 2, it acquainted us with the main characters and the setting, the film itself is expected to go on floors on August 5. Apart from Brad Pitt, the film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

The actor has also produced ‘Blonde’, an upcoming Netflix film that is a fictionalized take on the life of actress Marilyn Monroe. The film stars Ana de Armas. Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson and is slated to release on September 23

