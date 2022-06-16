Brad Pitt-Gwyneth Paltrow Still Love Each Other: 'Finally Found The Brad I Was Supposed To Marry'

Long before Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt was making headlines for his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple dated from 1994 to 1997. They were also engaged for a brief period before they parted ways. Now, over two decades later, Gwyneth and Brad confessed they still love each other. But, before you jump the gun, let us clarify, they didn’t mean it romantically!

Gwyneth interviewed Brad for her Goop website, during which they spoke about their past relationships and more. Of the many subjects they discussed, they put their five-year-long relationship in the spotlight as well. As reported by Elle, the 49-year-old actress spoke about her late father Bruce and his approval of Brad. “Though we didn’t get married, unfortunately," Gwyneth said. “Right," Brad replied with a laugh. “Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?" he added.

“Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," she joked. “And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now," Brad replied. “And I do love you," Brad said, to which Gwyneth replied, “I love you so much."

During the chat, Brad also praised Gwyneth’s father. He said the director had a ‘profound effect on me and is someone I still think about’.

Gwyneth married Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. They were together for 13 years before they famously ‘consciously uncoupled’ in 106. She went on to marry writer/producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Brad on the other hand has had two public marriages. While he was first married to Jennifer Aniston, which ended in 2005, Brad went on to date and marry Angelina Jolie. Together, they have six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Brad and Angelina separated in 2016 and were announced legally single in 2019. However, they are still entangled in a custody battle over their children.

On the work front, Brad has Bullet Train and Babylon in the pipeline.

