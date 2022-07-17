Brad Pitt, Joey King Turn Up the Glam While Promoting Bullet Train in Paris; See Pics

Brad Pitt’s much awaited release of the year ‘Bullet Train’ has already created quite a buzz around the world. Touted to be a fast-paced thriller, audience all around the world is waiting to see the film, and the promotions are in full force.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, while promoting his upcoming action flick in Paris, the Oscar winner was spotted donning an ensemble of a stylish orange blazer and matching trousers to go with the look. A rusty pink tee, orange-tinted sunglasses, a gold chain and white snickers just added more oomph to his personality as the charming actor was all smiles for the camera. Brad Pitt was also accompanied by his co-stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry at Bateau L’Excellence, Port Debilly for the photo-op.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt’s co-star The Kissing Booth famed actress Joey King was rocking an all-black getup paired with a leather jacket and similar pants. Her string top combined with a gorgeous padlock chain made Joey all more glamorous. Aaron Taylor in his navy blue suit in contrast with a black and white striped shirt and blue jeans had ‘dashing’ written all over him. Brian Tyree Henry wore a purple and blue checkered blazer with a glimmering chain and sad emoji gold ring. The cast was joined by the Director of the film David Leitch and co-producer Kelly McCormick as they posed for the paparazzi with the Eiffel Tower as their backdrop.

Based on the Japanese Novel ‘Maria Beetle’ by Kōtarō Isaka, the high-octane film will also feature Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beats, Karen Fukohara in prominent roles.

The film was also mired with controversy in regards to the casting of several non-Asian actors, including Brad Pitt and Joey King, prompted accusations of whitewashing as their characters were Japanese in Kōtarō Isaka’s novel. David Inoue, Executive Director of the Japanese American Citizens League stated that while the American adaptation would have been appropriate if the setting took place in the United States, the filmmakers chose to keep the novel’s Japanese setting while keeping Japanese characters in the film’s background, strengthening charges of whitewashing.

The story of Bullet Train has five assassins, who find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. However, they discover their missions have something in common. The David Leitch directorial would feature Brad Pitt alongside a motley of star-studded cast.

The movie is slated to release on August 05 2022.

