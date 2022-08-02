Brad Pitt Rubbishes Retirement Claim at 'Bullet Train' Premiere: 'I Have to Work on My Phrasing'

Brad Pitt denied retirement claims as he spoke to media on the sidelines of ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Los Angeles, California. In June this year, the Hollywood superstar hinted that he was contemplating the final phase of his film career. Pitt is amongst the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

However, the actor has now clarified his earlier statement, which led to speculation of his retirement. On the red carpet of his film’s premiere, Pitt laughed and said, “No, I mean… I really have to work on my phrasing."

“I was just saying, ‘I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be,’" Pitt was quoted as saying by Deadline.

Advertisement

Pitt further said, “I’ve never been a five year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way."

Pitt won the best supporting actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. He also took home the golden statue in 2014 as a producer on best-picture honoree “12 Years a Slave." However, the actor sent his fans into a tizzy after he discussed what he called “this last semester or trimester" of his career in an interview with GQ.

“I consider myself on my last leg… This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that? I’m one of those creatures that speak through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way," Pitt told GQ magazine in June.

Meanwhile, Bullet Train stars Pitt as an assassin on a train from Tokyo to Kyoto who has returned to the risky job after a case of burnout. The film also features Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Bad Bunny, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Karen Fukuhara and others.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here