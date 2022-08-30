Bradley Cooper Is All Smiles As He Poses With Ex Irina Shayk On Their Beach Vacay; Check Here

Former Hollywood couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on a tropical vacation together? Yes, that’s true. On Sunday, the 36-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of photos from her recent beach getaway. In the photos shared by Irina on Instagram, she looks dead drop gorgeous as she flaunts her perfectly toned physique. In the first frame from the series, she posed for the camera along a pig lying in front of her on the beach. In the next snap, she looks like a water baby.

But what caught the internet’s attention was the third frame from the series of her travel dairies. The photo features Irina and Bradley smiling ear to ear for the camera together. Irina donned a floral bikini and black mesh cover-up and the Hangover actor can be seen in his swimming trunks. She also shared snaps of herself laying on the sand and being surrounded by pigs and small sharks. She captioned the photos with a red heart emoji.

The ex-couple left their fans disheartened after they parted ways in 2019. According to E! News, the duo have been keeping things amicable to co-parent their daughter Lea.

In January, a source told the publishing house that the A Star Is Born actor and the supermodel have a good system in place for their daughter and they take turns to co-parent her. The insider also said that the couple is getting along well and everything is very positive. “It’s still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it’s going to work going forward, but they are in a good place," the source told E! News.

These photos of Irina and Bradley arrive after People magazine stated in its report that the actor is rumoured to be dating American political staffer Huma Abedin. A close source to the duo told the gossip magazine in July that they are dating but it is not a ‘full-speed-ahead’ type and called it in the early stage.

Meanwhile, Irina was also linked to rapper Kanye West last year. However, a source close to her told ET that Kanye and the Balenciaga model were planning to keep their romance, “without any strings attached."

As for Bradley and Irina, the two have been spotted together many times. Last November, they were spotted in New York walking together.

