Brahmaji and Navdeep’s Twitter Banter on Mahesh Babu’s Sarakaru Vaari Paata

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s much awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released in theatres on May 12. The film has already created a buzz and the booking of tickets for the first day first show has already started. Amid the excitement for film, a hilarious conversation between actors, Navdeep and Brahmaji, has left Mahesh Babu’s fans amused.

Both actors were exchanging banters about if they could procure tickets for Sarkaru Vaari Patta and Avatar 2. This humorous conversation started with Navdeep tweeting “What’s up?" Brahmaji replied that Sarkaru Vaari Patta is releasing on May 12 (tomorrow). Brahmaji also told him that Avatar 2 is releasing on December 6 this year.

Navdeep responded by asking about the first day first show of both films. Brahmaji asked whether he has procured tickets for that. Brahmaji then hilariously discussed the prospects of asking for help from N Chandrababu Naidu, president of Telugu Desam Party.

The amusing tweets between both the actors left the netizens in splits.

However, some of the supporters of N Chandrababu Naidu were not pleased with the mention of their party president’s name in this conversation. They asked what was the point behind mentioning their party president’s name. Despite the objections raised by a few, many fans of both the actors lauded the funny tweets by Brahmaji.

Brahmaji is known for his comic timing in films. Apart from brilliant comedy, his ability to get into the skin of the characters he plays. On the work front, Brahmaji will be seen in films like Krishna Vrinda Vihari directed by Aneesh Krishna. The movie releases on May 20.

Brahmaji will also be seen in Jayahey directed by Sudhir Raju. Subbaraju and Karuna will be playing important roles in the movie.

