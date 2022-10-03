Brahmastra 2: Aryan Khan to Make Acting Debut in Ayan Mukerji's Film? What We Know

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been winning hearts, and Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo was one of the major highlights of the big-budget venture. The actor played the role of scientist Mohan Bhargava, who yielded the power of Vanarastra in the first instalment. His raw avatar has been lauded by critics, colleagues and fans around the world.

And now fans have been waiting to know details about the second installment of the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. While the makers have remained tight-lipped, a poster has caught netizens’ attention claiming that Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan will essay the role of young Vanarastra in Brahmastra 2.

However, with no official update, the news is far from being true. It is a fan-made edit posted on Instagram by a page named Aryan Khan fan pge 21.

Alongside Aryan, the poster also reads Brahmastra Part Two: Vanarastra. However, the second part of the Astraverse is titled Brahmastra: Part Two: Dev and will revolve around Dev’s character, as concluded in the maiden instalment of the franchise.

Soon after the fan-made poster went viral on the internet, netizens began to flood the post with comments. And from those, it seems that they are all in love with the idea of Aryan’s Bollywood debut.

For quite some time Aryan has been in the news to enter Bollywood as a writer and director. The star kid along with the in-house team of writers at SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment is working on an OTT project. Apart from this, he is also developing his behind-the-camera skills by assisting and looking after the upcoming projects of his home production.

Circling back to Brahmastra, part one of the franchise also co-starred Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. It has emerged as a box-office blockbuster.

