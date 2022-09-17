Brahmastra 2: Karan Johar Confirms Dev Actor Has Been Finalised; Is It Ranveer Singh?

Since the release of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, all everyone’s asking is: Who is Dev? Fans have mentioned several names that could play the role — from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor himself. However, the most popular pick has been Ranveer Singh. While fans are eager to find out, Karan Johar has confirmed that an actor has signed on to play Dev.

The filmmaker made the reveal during an Instagram Live on Saturday. Karan Johar is currently in Dubai and hosted a quick live session with fans. During the session, a social media user named Sidharth asked him who is Dev in Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse. It appeared that Karan knew the person asking the question and replied, “You already have the inside info you don’t need to ask who is playing Dev."

Earlier this week a journalist seems to have accidentally confirmed that Ranveer is indeed playing Dev in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. In a video, Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra revealed that Ayan has roped in Ranveer for the film. “I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone," she said, making the accidental slip.

Fans who have watched the film would remember that Brahmastra introduced Deepika Padukone as Amrita, the Jal Astra. She plays the role of Shiva’s (Ranbir Kapoor) mother. Although only a glimpse, Ayan did give a good look at Deepika as the character.

Brahmastra is doing impressive business at the box office. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, entered the Rs 300 crore club within just one week. While the film continues to be the talk of the town. Ayan told News18.com recently that fans might have to wait for three years before he releases Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

