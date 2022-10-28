Brahmastra 2: KGF Star Yash Not Approached For Dev's Role, Karan Johar Rubbishes Claims

Just a day after it was reported that KGF star Yash has been approached to play the role of Dev in the Brahmastra sequel, looks like it was nothing but merely a rumour. The producer of Ayan Mukerji directorial, Karan Johar has now these rubbished claims saying Yash has not been approached for the role. “This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone," the filmmaker told E-Times.

For the unversed, on Friday, a report by Pinkvilla claimed that KGF star Yash has been approached to play Dev in Brahmastra 2. “This is another epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been released, fans are super curious to know who will be playing the role of Dev in the film’s sequel. While no name has been officially announced so far, earlier this year, a journalist seemed to have accidentally confirmed that Ranveer Singh will be playing Dev in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. “I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone," Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra said in a video.

In September, reports claimed that Hrithik Roshan is likely to play Dev in Ayan Mukerji directorial. However, the Vikram Vedha actor himself dismissed such reports and called them merely ‘rumours’.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ayan talked about Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev and shared that he plans to release the film in three years. “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years," he said.

