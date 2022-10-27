Brahmastra 2: Not Ranveer Singh But KGF Star Yash Approached For Dev's Role In Ayan Mukerji's Film?

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has left us all with one big question - Who will play the role of Dev in the film’s sequel? While several reports claim that Ranveer Singh is likely to be roped in for the role, a recent report by Pinkvilla has now claimed that KGF star Yash has now been approached to play Dev in Brahmastra 2.

“This is another epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Considering the popularity of Yash even in the Hindi belts, especially after the success of KGF, if the Kannada actor decides to be a part of Brahmastra 2, it will surely be a treat for his fans.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, a journalist seemed to have accidentally confirmed that Ranveer Singh will be playing Dev in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. “I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone," Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra said in a video.

In September this year, some reports claimed that Hrithik Roshan is likely to play Dev in Ayan Mukerji directorial. However, the Vikram Vedha actor himself dismissed such reports and called them merely ‘rumours’.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that Deepika Padukone is likely to play the role of Arpita aka Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra 2. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ayan talked about Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev and shared that he plans to release the film in three years. “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here