Brahmastra Actor Mouni Roy Sizzles in Red at an Award Show, Opens Up On Marriage with Suraj Nambiar

Filmfare Awards 2022 was held on Tuesday, August 30–and it indeed was a starry affair. The who’s who of Bollywood was present on the opening night of the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and more. But among all Mouni Roy caught our attention. Making a fashion-forward statement on the red carpet Mouni stole the show with her impeccable style and even shared anecdotes about her newly wedded life.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old actor, best known for her portrayals of strong women on television, was married approximately 8 months ago to ed-tech businessman Suraj Nambiar. Speaking to Etimes, on the red carpet, Mouni said that she would recommend that everyone should get married. She also explained that since she grew up admiring her parents’ happy marriage, she appreciated a sense of home and belonging to a person. The actor added that being married is like having a best friend to come home to.

Advertisement

Mouni, who shot to fame after she starred in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, described the Filmfare awards as a ‘classy’ event and that it begets a ‘community feeling’ to see so many industry members coming together to grace the event. She also added that the event exudes elan. Upon asking who was the one celebrity that she wished to bump into in real life, Mouni laughed and admitted that it was Audrey Hepburn. She wittily quipped that the meeting was not going to be a feasible one.

Advertisement

The actor wore a corset-inspired red dress featuring an off-shoulder sleeve and a cinched waist to walk Filmfare’s red carpet. She opted for dramatic eye makeup with arched and defined eyebrows, commanding attention to her face. On the work front, Mouni will be seen next in Brahmastra which will showcase her in a negative role for the first time. The highly anticipated film also stars Amitabh Bachan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt as the protagonists.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here