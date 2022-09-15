Brahmastra Actor Saqib Ayub On Negativity Around The Film: 'No Point In Responding To Unknown People'

Ever since Brahmastra has been released, it has become the talk of the town. While the film gained mixed reviews from all and is now ruling the box office, it is no secret that it also faced the boycott trend and negativity on social media. In a recent interview, Saqib Ayub, who played the role of Shiva aka Ranbir Kapoor’s friend, talked about the criticism that the film faced.

Saqib mentioned that there is no point in responding to ‘unknown people’ on social media and told Hindustan Times, “I don’t get angry or disappointed. There’s no point in responding to unknown people criticizing the film on the internet. There’s no sense in engaging with them."

The young actor also answered those who have been criticising the plot of the film and calling it ‘weak’. He shared that a movie like Brahmastra employed the same story tropes that every other superhero flick use and thus it’s unfair for the film to come under the radar for a weak storyline.

“What is the basic plot in any superhero film? Even if you see Avengers, Iron Man, or Thor, the basic plot is that there is a good buy, and a bad guy who wants to rule over the universe. That’s the basic plot here as well. If you are talking about a story, then you need to stop watching Avengers or Iron Man, or at least criticize these films for the same plot. Their VFX is far superior but so are their budgets. But when it comes to the story, why are we not criticizing Avengers or Iron Man. They have the same story," he explained.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on September 9. It starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

