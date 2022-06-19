Brahmastra Actress Mouni Roy Revisits Her Turkey Trip with These Throwback Pics; See

Mouni Roy is back in Mumbai from her Turkey vacation but she is still not over her trip. The actress shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Saturday and wrote: “Love and other meds #takemeback #majormissing."

In the first photo, Mouni is looking stunning in a wine backless dress which she paired with knee-length black boots. In the next one of the album, the Gold actress can be seen in a short black dress at a restaurant. She also added pictures from her Turkey trip with her BFFs. Further, in the series, she added photos of herself looking gorgeous in the white dress.

But she got our attention with the last photo in the series. In the last photo, we can see a decorated bouquet of lilies with two stuffed toys, supposedly referring to her pets and a Get Well Soon balloon. The bouquet also has a gift card that read: “Get well soon Mommy! – From Theo and Authur.”

Though the B-Town diva hasn't disclosed anything about her health yet but she is currently resting at her home. Mouni’s friend and Bollywood choreographer Rahul Shetty wrote a quirky comment on the post: “Just sit at home quietly, Mouni Roy.” On Saturday, Mouni also shared this video from her Turkey vacation and wrote: “Moments become memories."

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One as an antagonist. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Before the trailer release, the actress had shared her character poster from the film and wrote, “JUNOON. After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality. Kar le sabko vash mein apne, andhere ki rani hai. Brahmastra ko haasil karna, yah Junoon ne thaani hai (She is the Queen of the darkness who can control others, Junoon is determined to procure Brahmastra). Meet the leader of the Dark Forces… our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow!"

