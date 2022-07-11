Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Much-Awaited 'Kesariya' Song to Finally Release on This Date

When Kesariya’s teaser was dropped, it piqued the interest of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans and the song quickly became the love anthem of the year. The teaser of the Brahmastra song gave a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir’s chemistry in the film and their characters. Since then, RaLia fans have been waiting eagerly for the release of the track crooned by Arijit Singh. Now, if recent reports are to be believed, Ranbir-Alia fans have a reason to rejoice as the song is going to drop soon!

According to the latest report, Kesariya will release on July 15. “The long wait for Kesariya has finally come to an end as the love ballad will hit the digital world on July 15. The team is excited to present the entire song to the audience, who have already fallen in love with the tunes of a short glimpse launched in April," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

“Pritam and Ranbir have worked on chartbuster albums like Barfi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Jagga Jasoos to name some. This would be an extention of their already successful partnership," the source added. Moreover, Kesariya will be released in multiple languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious trilogy Brahmastra has been creating a buzz on the internet ever since its announcement for more reasons than one. To begin with, the epic drama promises to be a never-seen-before visual spectacle with an exciting ensemble cast.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It will reportedly have cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as well. The film will hit screens worldwide on 9th September this year.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are also set to welcome their first child. They tied the knot in April this year after dating for several years.

