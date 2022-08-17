Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. While it has captured the attention of the audience by bringing real-life couple, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on the big screen for the first time, it is also being lauded for its unique concept inspired by deeply rooted tales from Indian history. The fantasy film belongs to a three-part franchise and marks the beginning of India’s first original universe, The Astraverse. It revolves around Shiva, who discovers that he can control fire.

Earlier today, the makers of Brahmastra dropped a video where Mukerji provides a glimpse into the inspirations behind the film, which dates back to anecdotes he heard as a child. He shared, “As a child, I grew up loving stories from Indian mythology. My father used to tell me a lot about our powerful gods and goddesses and I was deeply affected by them - Lord Shiva, lord Vishnu, lord Ganesha, lord Hanuman, goddess Durga, and goddess Kali. I believe that a certain spiritual depth from Indian philosophy very naturally touches the life of anyone brought up in Indian culture."

Check out the video:

The Wake Up Sid director also attributed the idea behind Brahmastra to the books and the Hollywood fantasy films he watched as a teenager. “Like many others from my generation, I was very excited by some of the fantasy series from the Western world. Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter are among my all-time favourite books. Then, as a young filmmaker, I began observing closely how Hollywood was regularly using technology to bring their storytelling alive as blockbuster cinema," he elaborated.

Happy to have been able to translate his vision into a film, he added, “When I started to create Brahmastra all these inspirations that were pent up within me came bubbling up, and the colors of these inspirations mixed together to create a very new and original colour. I realised then and even today as we’ve almost finished the movie… this same fact makes me very proud that Brahmastra is a very original film."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, across five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will also see actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The film is presented by filmmaker SS Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

