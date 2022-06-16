Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Promises 'Amazing Cinematic Experience', Thanks All For 'Love and Encouragement'

A day after the trailer of the much-awaited Brahmastra was released, the film’s director Ayan Mukerji took to social media and issued a statement thanking fans for the overwhelming response. Mukerji thanked all for the love and appreciation they showered on the Brahmastra trailer.

“Hello everyone, Yesterday was a very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer. A deeply heartfelt Thank You for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving. It means…everything to me. I feel so energised today - as we enter this last lap leading up to our film’s release!" the statement read.

Advertisement

The filmmaker also talked about how the movie will provide an amazing cinematic experience to the audience on September 9. “We will give all that energy, and more…our absolute best - to give you guys - a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra…one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th - Here we come! With love, light and gratitude - Ayan and Team Brahmastra," the statement added. Ayan wrote ‘THANK YOU’ as the caption of his statement and dropped a red heart emoji.

Talking about the film’s trailer, it took fans into Ayan’s Astraverse and revealed how Ranbir will be playing the role of a young boy named Shiva on whom the destiny of Brahmastra depends. From showing Ranbir and Alia’s first on-screen kiss to Mouni Roy’s anti-hero role, the trailer ruled headlines for several reasons. It also shared a glimpse of what a visual treat the film will be.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Ayan confessed how he was left angry after Ranbir chose to film Sanju between the prep of Brahmastra. “When I started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry. I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project? But in hindsight, I’m glad Ranbir chose to work on Sanju," he told E-Times.

Apart from the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others in key roles. The film will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.