Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Reveals Why He Opted For Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna's Special Appearances

When Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in September this year, it left everyone impressed. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead and also featured special appearances from several actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna among others. Now, the film’s director Ayan Mukerji has explained why he opted for strong special appearances in his film instead of cameos.

Ayan shared that the characters in his film represented their own small worlds and said, “Brahmāstra was an ambitious project from the start. And I felt that each of these characters represented something very unique. In a way, they represent little worlds in the larger world of Brahmāstra. And that required certain gravitas and weight. Which led us to approach some of the best actors and talent in the country. We were very lucky that everyone accepted and supported this ambition. I am truly grateful to them for all their support. And for saying yes!"

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is now gearing up for its OTT release. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4 onwards. Recently, Ayan Mukerji expressed excitement regarding the same via a social media post and wrote, “We have continued to work on the movie since its theatrical release to refine the movie technically for your phones, televisions and computers… added a few subtle things to the movie… and I am excited for Brahmāstra to be in your homes soon so it can be experienced afresh in the most convenient manner!!!"

After the success of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, fans are now waiting eagerly for the sequel of the film. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ayan talked about Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev and shared that he plans to release the film in three years. “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years," he said.

