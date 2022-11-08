Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Says He Made Subtle Changes To Ranbir-Alia's 'Love Graph' For OTT Release

Two months after its theatrical release, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is now available on an OTT platform. However, do you know that the OTT version of Brahmastra is a little different from what we all watched in theatres? In a recent interview, the film’s director Ayan Mukerji revealed the same and shared that he ‘refined’ the sound of the film.

“We continued to work for the digital release. We refined the sound of the film. Pritam dada (the music composer) came in and cleaned up some bits that were not actually there in the cinema release. I went back to the edit and I added a few nips and tucks. Our team has actually been working up till this point to continue on the film," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Ayan Mukerji also mentioned that Alia’s ‘love graph’ has also been changed for the OTT release. He admitted that edits were very sharm at certain points in the film which did not catch Ranbir and Alia’s expressions. “I added some bits in Shiva and Isha’s love story, Isha’s pull towards Shiva, and a couple of dialogues. It’s subtle stuff. I believe that it will make the journey of the film a little smoother," the director added.

Advertisement

Brahmastra was released in theatres on September 9. It is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. Brahmastra earned close to Rs 400 crores at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, fans are now excited about the sequel of the film. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ayan talked about Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev and shared that he plans to release the film in three years. “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here