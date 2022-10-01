Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Shares Teaser of Kesariya Dance Mix Which Karan Johar Did Not Approve Initially

Even before the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the film managed to create a massive buzz due to its first-ever love song Kesariya. While the netizens remained divided over the lyrics, especially the bit where it said ‘love storiyan’ , the Arijit Singh love ballad was enjoyed by many for its catchy melody. Now that the fantasy adventure drama has succeeded at the Box Office, the makers have been releasing more songs from their magnum opus. The latest addition to that list would be Kesariya Dance Version.

On Friday, Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle to share a small snippet of the song that is all set to release this weekend. The Wake Up Sid director explained that the peppy version of Kesariya was shot before the one that was released but it didn’t fit in the narrative so had to be re-shot. His caption read, “So…Before Kesariya became the song we all know and love today, it was… This ! A dancier groovier version of the Song! As you can now see, we even shot it. Then I realised that the film needed a more romantic version of the Song, the true version of Kesariya was created, I pleaded and convinced everyone to reshoot it … and I thought we would never show anyone this earlier version of Kesariya… But now – Our film has done really well, the festive season is upon us, and while this version of the song wasn’t right for the film… it’s still great fun and we all love it ! So we’re thinking of having some fun, and releasing it this weekend with the Video we shot !(Shall we?!!!) Let’s call it … KESARIYA… DANCE MIX!"

Take a look at the post:

Quite recently, Karan Johar had revealed during a candid conversation with Times Now that he had fervently disapproved of the dance version of Kesariya. He had shared, “Kesariya was shot in another way. Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said ‘What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?’. Why were they dancing? Kesariya was shot differently. Same tune melody but treated differently. It is then that Ayan realised it has to be treated differently."

Released on September 9, Brahmastra saw its fair share of obstacles. From being targeted by the boycott gang to last-minute controversy in Ujjain where Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji had gone to take blessings, the film saw it all. But despite everything, the film emerged victorious at the Box Office by collecting more than Rs 200 crores. Now Ayan is gearing up to start work on the next two instalments of the trilogy.

