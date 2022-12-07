Brahmastra Beats KGF 2, The Kashmir Files, RRR and Kantara To Become Most Googled Indian Film of 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has topped the list of Google’s ‘Most Searched Indian Film of 2022’. It has also surpassed Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files to rule the top spot of the list. These two movies are on the second and third spot of the list.

The fourth most googled Indian movie of the year is SS Rajamouli’s RRR which starrer Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. RRR is followed by Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Interestingly, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in December 2021, also managed to rule the sixth spot in the list. Vikram, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 are also on the list. The tenth spot on the most googled Indian film of 2022 is dominated by the Hollywood movie, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Most Googled Indian Film of 2022 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva KGF Chapter 2 The Kashmir Files RRR Kantara Pushpa: The Rise Vikram Laal Singh Chaddha Drishyam 2Thor: Love and Thunder

Released in September this year, Brahmastra was the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. The film earned close to Rs 400 crores at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, fans are now excited about the sequel of the film. Following the film’s release, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ayan talked about Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev and shared that he plans to release the film in three years. “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years," he said.

