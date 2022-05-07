Brahmastra Becomes First Indian Film to Make It To Disney's Global Theatrical Release Slate

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious trilogy Brahmastra has been creating a buzz on the internet ever since its announcement for more reasons than one. To begin with, the epic drama promises to be a never-seen-before visual spectacle with an exciting ensemble cast. Now, the film has added yet another prestigious feather to its cap.

The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the first part of the trilogy and magnum opus ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, to its global theatrical release slate. This is the first time an Indian movie has made it to the list. This means the film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, will hit screens worldwide on 9th September.

Ayan Mukerji recently launched a “love poster" featuring actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, saying the upcoming film is essential to the energy that spread “like fire, beyond the movie, and into life".

The new poster was released along with a teaser of a romantic song “Kesariya" from the film a day before Alia-Ranbir’s wedding.

Ayan, a close friend of the couple, took to Instagram and teased fans that the time feels right for the poster as “there is some extra love in the air these days!" “‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of ‘Brahmastra’ is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, ‘Brahmastra’ is about the energy of love.

Produced by Fox Star Studios (owned by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will release on 09.09.2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

