Brahmastra Box Office: Ranbir-Alia Starrer Jumps Big; Collects Rs 160 Cr Worldwide After Day 2

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is finally in theatres and is being widely loved by all. Despite boycott calls or negativity on social media, Brahmastra has ended the dry spell of Bollywood films at the box office. After registering a record opening of Rs 75 crores worldwide on its opening day, Brahmastra saw a massive jump in its collection on day two. As per the sources close to the development, Brahmastra earned Rs 85 crores worldwide on day two, taking its total collection so far to Rs 160 crores. However, the official numbers are still awaited.

Meanwhile, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of Brahmastra is said to have collected in the range of Rs 37.5 to Rs 38.5 crores net domestically on Saturday. It had previously earned close to Rs 35 crores net on its opening day too. This means that the Hindi version of Brahmastra has so far collected over Rs 70 crore in India.

On Saturday, the film’s director Ayan Mukerji also expressed his gratitude to the audience for watching the film in cinemas and wrote, “A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days."

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva was released on September 9 and is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy. Besides Ranbir and Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

News18 Showsha’s review of Brahmastra read, “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work."

