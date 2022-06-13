Brahmastra: Chiranjeevi Lends His Voice To Telugu Version; Ayan Mukerji Falls On His Feet; Watch

Ahead of Brahmastra’s trailer release, Dharma Productions announced that Chiranjeevi is lending his voice for the Telugu version of the film. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, with Ayan Mukerji at the helm of it. The team has released the teaser featuring Chiranjeevi dubbing for the film.

In the video, Chiranjeevi arrives at the dubbing studio in style and is joined by Ayan Mukerji at the venue. Chiranjeevi’s superstar persona is perfectly capsuled in the video while Ayan is seen falling on his feet and expressing his gratitude towards the actor for associating with the film.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared the teaser along with a sweet note for Chiranjeevi. Welcoming him to the world of Brahmastra, Karan said, “Welcome to Team Brahmāstra, Chiranjeevi Sir! So grateful and honoured to have you lend your voice to the Telugu version of the film. Making this family only stronger with your boundless talent and grandeur! Watch out for his great rendition of our Trailer in the Telugu version, out on June 15."

Ayan also shared the teaser along with a picture in which Chiranjeevi posed with Ranbir and Ayan along with a moving note. “I have met Chiranjeevi Garu on just two occasions - once with Ranbir when we asked him to lend his voice for Brahmāstra in Telugu, and once when we recorded his iconic voice a few days ago - but the feeling he has left me with, will last forever. A Mega Star with Magic Energy - He made me feel so warm and so welcome, and was so positive about Brahmāstra - I cherish deeply having had the privilege to have met him on this journey!" he said.

“With utmost respect (and excitement)… I feel honoured to share that Chiranjeevi Garu is lending his Voice to our movie, and our Trailer in Telugu. To be in the Dub Studio with him, and to listen to his voice on our Trailer - will be one of my favourite memories on Brahmāstra!" he added.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

