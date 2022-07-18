Brahmastra: Deepika Padukone To Debut As Parvati in Ranbir and Alia Starrer, Roped in For Sequel?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is the first movie of the trilogy and will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. However, do you know that Deepika Padukone will also be making a cameo in the movie?

If a recent report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, Deepika will make a special appearance in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and has also been roped in for the film’s sequel. The source cited by the entertainment portal claims that Deepika will be playing the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2. “The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," the source claimed.

The entertainment portal also claimed that Brahmastra 2 will revolve around two characters - MahaDev and Parvati. Interestingly, in the first part of the film Ranbir and Alia will be seen essaying the role of Shiva and Isha which are also other names of Mahadev and Parvati. “All the characters are interlinked. It’s Ayan’s own universe deep rooted in Indian mythology. The world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema," the source added.

Even when the trailer of the film was released earlier this year, the speculations of Deepika being a part of the movie were raised. It all started after a woman who was neither Alia Bhatt nor Mouni Roy was spotted in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to play a cameo in Brahmastra. “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes," a source cited by the Indian Express claimed earlier in June.

