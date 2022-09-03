Brahmastra: Despite Boycott Calls, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Records Good Advance Bookings

For weeks now, Brahmastra has been a target of the ongoing ‘boycott culture.’ Several social media posts have been calling for the film’s boycott for several different reasons. However, it has been revealed that Brahmastra has managed to record good advance booking on the first day of its ticket sales opening.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film has already sold over 10,000 tickets. “BRAHMĀSTRA: ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS… Finally, some relief for the industry… Received #Brahmāstra *day-wise data* [advance booking] of *a leading multiplex chain*… Observations…⭐ Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only]," he tweeted.

The boycott culture has brutally impacted the box office in recent months. It was recently reported that several theatres in Mumbai opted to temporarily shut down theatres due to lack of business and have their hopes pinned to Brahmastra.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi explained that the two ways to stay in the green are either increasing the income or reducing the expenses. “While movies aren’t doing well and big-ticket movies aren’t coming up till the release of Brahmastra on September 9, a lot of exhibitors are finding different ways to go through such lean patches by minimizing expenses," he told Bollywood Hungama. He also said that he is hopeful that Brahmastra will get the audience back in the cinemas in big numbers.

The executive director of Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy, Manoj Desai also said that there are no films that are performing well. “Even next week, there’s no film. I’ll have to see what to do and whether I should keep both Gaiety and Galaxy shut till September 9," he was quoted as saying by the publication.

Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is set to hit cinemas on September 9.

