Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2022. Rooted in Indian mythology, the film promises to give audiences a homegrown superhero to rival the heavyweights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Wednesday, the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji dropped a video in which he can be seen explaining the basic premise of his movie i.e the ‘concept of astras’. He shares that ‘Astras’ are weapons based on the four elements of matter- fire, earth, wind and water with the ability to channel the power of animals like that of bull and monkey. The ‘Brahmastra’ however, is the most powerful of all these ‘astras’.

In the 4-minute video, Ayan is also seen talking about the concept of the film which is based on the secret society of the ‘Brahmansh’, a group of sages co-existing alongside humanity. “This puts us in a unique position as no one has done what we are doing with ancient Indian inspiration, in the modern world, ever," Ayan says in the video.

Introducing Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist ‘Shiva’, Ayan says “in the world of astras he is a miracle because he is an astra himself".

Ayan then goes on to explain his religious inclination behind choosing the name of the protagonist “In keeping with our spirit of tribute to our roots, he is named after the God who is the dearest to me personally - the most mystical, the all-powerful, and, my greatest inspiration - Shiva."

Check Out Ayan Mukerji’s Post Here:

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayan wrote, “While Brahmāstra is a work of fiction, my attempt has been to celebrate Indian spirituality, in my own way, through this movie. On this very auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I wanted to share a little more in-depth about the concept of Brahmāstra - a movie through which I personally found myself transforming into a forever-student of the infinite wisdom that exists in our ancient Indian roots… 🙏Hope you guys enjoy our imagination!"

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will release across the country on 9 September. The film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy besides Ranbir Kapoor will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

