Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Introduces The Astraverse; KGF 2 and The Kashmir Files Among Top Films of 2022 So Far

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Ayan dropped a video on Wednesday in which he was seen explaining the basic premise of his movie i.e the ‘concept of astras’. In the 4-minute video, Ayan was also seen talking about the concept of the film which is based on the secret society of the ‘Brahmansh’, a group of sages co-existing alongside humanity. He also introduced Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film and said, “in the world of astras he is a miracle because he is an astra himself". Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

IMDb released the 10 most popular films of 2022 so far. While Kamal Haasan’s Vikram topped the list with an IMDb of 8.8, it was followed by Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files with IMDb of 8.5 and 8.3 respectively. Other films that featured in the list include - Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR, Hridayam, A Thursday, Jhund, Runway 34, Samrat Prithviraj and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Meanwhile, IMDb also released another list of the ten most popular Indian web series of the year so far which was topped by Campus Diaries.

Following his arrest and subsequent bail after his birthday party at a Noida metro station, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has been keeping his followers entertained with witty posts on his various social media handles. Continuing the trajectory, Gaurav, who is well known as Flying Beast, gave a glance into his infamous metro birthday party and joked about his birthday going terribly wrong. Dropping a picture on his Instagram stories, Gaurav showed the decorated metro coach for his birthday party along with the song ‘Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai’. In the caption, he joked that even the cops were calling him.

Shehnaaz Gill’s day out during the Mumbai rains has the whole of the Indian internet talking. The actress recently shared a vlog on her youtube channel where she is seen making the most of the monsoon and exploring Maharashtra when it looks absolutely beautiful. In the now-viral video, the actress can be seen exploring the state during the monsoon. She looks incredibly happy and content being in nature’s lap as she walks towards a waterfall. However, on her way, the actress interacts with the locals and helps them in farming. During her trek, the actress can also be seen shouting, ‘I love you Shehnaaz’.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently buried under promotions for his upcoming movie Shamshera. Recently, he was seen promoting his film on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The show is judged by none other than his mom Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. In a video posted by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle, we saw the actress grooving to a track of son Ranbir’s film Shamshera, and needless to say, she nailed it.

