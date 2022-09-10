Brahmastra: Emotional Ayan Mukerji Breaks Down At Special Screening, Pic Surfaces Online

A picture of Ayan Mukerji has surfaced online claiming that the Brahmastra director got emotional at a special screening. The picture is said to be taken on the eve of Brahmastra’s release, at a special fan screening held in Mumbai. In the picture, Ayan was seated beside Ranbir Kapoor on the stage, addressing the audience.

Ayan was visibly moved by the reactions and support he was getting in the theatre. A Twitter user who claims to have been in the same room shared the picture and wrote, “I had not shared this picture yet , but I will share it now. Ayan mukerji was crying tears of happiness after First Fan show of #Brahmastra. This Guy was trolled and abused but he didnt stop his work. Now numbers justify it. He deserves every bit if it."

Brahmastra has opened with an impressive box office collection. Karan Johar on Saturday tweeted that Brahmastra has recorded an impressive Rs 75 crore day 1 box office collection worldwide. The jaw-dropping opening day collection has finally broken Bollywood’s long dry spell at the box office. The film is said to have collected in the range of Rs 34 crores to Rs 35 crores net on its opening day domestically, according to trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Director Ayan Mukerji also expressed his gratitude to the audience for watching the film in cinemas. “A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days."

