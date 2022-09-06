Brahmastra: Make Way For Isha-Shiva aka Alia-Ranbir As They Stun In Traditional Outfits!

Brahmastra – a mythological thriller that features action, drama, romance, and heavy VFX effects – stars Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt in the lead. With just 2 days left for the release of the much-awaited movie, the married duo, along with their co-stars and director Ayan Mukerji have been promoting the film tirelessly. After Ranbir and Alia were spotted by photographers outside PVR theatres in Mumbai, the couple has now been photographed at the Mumbai Airport all decked up in traditional clothing.

Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share a video of Ranbir and Alia from outside the airport. The two, who are also expecting their first child together left for Ujjain, Rajasthan to promote the film.

Alia looked resplendent in a deep green-hued Anarkali salwar suit which had a grand flare. The borders were studded with Zari embroidery and looked gorgeous on the would-be mom. The suit was paired with a contrast chiffon dupatta in a royal blue shade. It also featured golden thread work. Alia kept her makeup look simple and chic as she opted for her favourite nude shades, a slight blush on her cheeks, and a bindi to tie the look together. For accessories, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress chose heavy-set earrings featuring kundan work. She put her tresses in a tight bun and also added white flowers to add to her beauty.

On the other hand, Ranbir looked suave in his white kurta set which he paired with matching tailored trousers. The ensemble was made to look even brighter as Ranbir paired it with a dark yellow waistcoat. The waistcoat featured golden buttons and a silk kerchief. Needless to say, the actor looked dapper as always.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also features stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and television actor Mouni Roy in key roles. It will hit theatres on September 9.

